US and Cuba have long history of undiplomatic relations

Havana (CNN) While the alleged "acoustic attack" on US diplomats in Havana is the latest flap between American and Cuban governments, it is far from the first incident to take place between the former Cold War foes.

Before the 1959 Cuban revolution, the US had backed Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista who Fidel Castro sought to overthrow.

After Castro took power, the US and Castro said they would seek to coexist peacefully -- but the honeymoon didn't last long.

Many American officials suspected Castro was secretly a communist and the US blasted the Cuban government's seizure of American property and the summary executions of officials from the Batista regime.

Frayed ties snapped

Already frayed ties between Washington and Havana finally snapped in 1961 when Cuban leader Fidel Castro threatened to expel American diplomats for meddling in Cuban affairs.

"There is a limit to what the United States in self-respect can endure. That limit has now been reached," President Dwight D. Eisenhower said, announcing the rupture.

US Marines lowered the US flag at the embassy and the American staff left the island aboard a ferry. Looking back as they crossed the straits of Florida, diplomats said they could see the embassy's Cuban employees flashing the lights at the seafront building on and off to say farewell.

Swiss diplomats took over the maintenance of the former US Embassy and the sprawling ambassador's residence in Havana.

The failed US-backed invasion at the Bay of Pigs, Fidel Castro's declaration that his revolution was socialist, repeated CIA plots to assassinate Castro, and the Cuban Missile crisis further poisoned affairs for the decades that followed.

But in 1977, during a brief period of improved relations under the Carter administration, Cuba and the United States opened Interests Sections in their former embassies.

Diplomatic dealings, not official relations

A step below embassies, Interests Sections allowed the Cold War foes to have diplomatic dealings without officially restoring relations.

Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Fidel Castro exhales cigar smoke during a March 1985 interview at his presidential palace in Havana, Cuba. Castro died at age 90 on November 25, 2016, Cuban state media reported. Click through to see more photos from the life of the controversial Cuban leader who ruled for nearly half a century: Hide Caption 1 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies A portrait of Castro in New York in 1955. He was in exile after being released as part of a general amnesty for political prisoners in Cuba. Two years earlier, he and about 150 others staged an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow the regime of Fulgencio Batista. Hide Caption 2 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro with Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara during the early days of their guerrilla campaign in Cuba's Sierra Maestra mountains. Guevara, Castro and Castro's brother Raul organized a group of Cuban exiles that returned to Cuba in December 1956 and waged a guerrilla war against government troops. Hide Caption 3 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro and his revolutionaries hold up their rifles in January 1959 after overthrowing Batista. Hide Caption 4 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Crowds cheer Castro on his victorious march into Havana in 1959. Hide Caption 5 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Surrounded by rebels who came with him from the mountains, Castro gives an all-night speech. Hide Caption 6 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro, left, became Cuba's prime minister in February 1959. His brother Raul, right, was commander in chief of the armed forces. Hide Caption 7 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies During a visit to New York in 1959, Fidel Castro spends time with a group of children. Hide Caption 8 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies American talk-show host Ed Sullivan interviews Castro on a taped segment in 1959. Hide Caption 9 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro shakes hands with US Vice President Richard Nixon during a reception in Washington in 1959. Hide Caption 10 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro addresses the UN General Assembly in September 1960. Hide Caption 11 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro jumps from a tank in April 1961 as he arrives at Giron, Cuba, near the Bay of Pigs. That month, a group of about 1,300 Cuban exiles, armed with US weapons, made an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow Castro. Hide Caption 12 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro announces general mobilization after the announcement of the Cuban blockade by President John F Kennedy in October 1962. Hide Caption 13 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro raises arms with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev during a four-week visit to Moscow in May 1963. Hide Caption 14 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro in July 1964. Hide Caption 15 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro plays baseball in 1964. Hide Caption 16 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro addresses thousands of Cubans in Havana in 1968. Hide Caption 17 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies In 1977, Castro uses a map as he describes the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion to ABC correspondent Barbara Walters. Hide Caption 18 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Iraq's Saddam Hussein, center, with the Castro brothers during a visit to Cuba in January 1979. Hide Caption 19 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro greets Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Havana in April 1989. Hide Caption 20 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro visits Paris in March 1995. Hide Caption 21 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro meets with Pope John Paul II on an airport tarmac in Havana in January 1998. It was the first papal visit to Cuba. Hide Caption 22 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro puts his arm around South African President Nelson Mandela in May 1998 with Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi, left, and Brazilian President Fernando Henrique Cardoso. They were in Geneva, Switzerland, for a conference of the World Trade Organization. Hide Caption 23 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin to Cuba in December 2000. Putin was the first Russian President to visit Cuba since the fall of the Berlin Wall. Hide Caption 24 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro is helped by aides after he appeared to faint while giving a speech in Cotorro, Cuba, in June 2001. He returned to the podium less than 10 minutes later to assure the audience he was fine and that he just needed to get some sleep. Hide Caption 25 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies In July 2001, Castro talks with Elian Gonzalez, the young boy who was the focus of a bitter international custody dispute a couple of years earlier. Hide Caption 26 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro and former US President Jimmy Carter listen to the US national anthem after Carter arrived in Havana for a visit in May 2002. Hide Caption 27 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro at the May Day commemoration of Revolution Square in Havana in 2004. He held tightly to his belief in a socialist economic model and one-party Communist rule, even after the Soviet Union's end and most of the rest of the world concluded state socialism was an idea whose time had passed. Hide Caption 28 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro, left, and his brother Raul attend a session of the Cuban parliament in July 2004. Hide Caption 29 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro speaks in Havana in February 2006. Hide Caption 30 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro in Havana in September 2002. Several surgeries forced him to relinquish his duties temporarily to younger brother Raul in July 2006. Hide Caption 31 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies In footage from state-owned Cuban television, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez visits an ailing Castro in September 2006. That July, it was announced that Castro was undergoing intestinal surgery. Castro resigned as President in February 2008, and his brother Raul took over permanently. Hide Caption 32 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro smiles before delivering a speech in Havana in September 2010. He had remained mostly out of sight after falling ill in 2006 but returned to the public light that year. Hide Caption 33 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Pope Benedict XVI meets with Castro in Havana in March 2012. Hide Caption 34 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies In this picture provided by CubaDebate, Castro talks to Randy Perdomo, president of Cuba's University Students Federation, during a February meeting in Havana. Hide Caption 35 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Castro visits with 19 cheese masters on Friday, July 3, 2015, in a rare trip outside his Havana home. Hide Caption 36 of 37 Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies Leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, left, visits with Fidel Castro during a meeting at Castro's home on February 14, 2016. Hide Caption 37 of 37

Diplomats returning to the old US Embassy in Havana found years of dust accumulated on the furniture and calendars from 1961 still on the walls.

Since the United States couldn't fly the American flag or name an ambassador to Havana, there were no obvious signs of a large US diplomatic presence in Communist-run Cuba.

Like their Cuban counterparts working in the US, American diplomats in Havana faced restrictions on where they could travel and were closely monitored.

"Most Americans who visited Cuba seem to think there's no relationship, there's just a tiny room in the Swiss Embassy. And every day they are driving past the old embassy, but they don't know there's an embassy because there was no flag," said Vicki Huddleston, who was chief of the Interests Section from 1999 to 2002.

With 51 Americans and 300 Cuban employees, the US Interests Section was one of the largest diplomatic missions any country maintained in Cuba.

US presence became lightning rod

But instead of improving relations with Cuba, the Interests Section often served as a lightning rod for confrontation.

Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Workers place a plaque with the word "Fidel" on the tomb holding the remains of former Cuban President Fidel Castro in the Cementerio Santa Ifigenia where he was buried, Sunday, December 4, in Santiago de Cuba. Cubans are honoring his life this week. Hide Caption 1 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro A Cuban government supporter cries during Castro's funeral on December 4. Hide Caption 2 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Fidel Castro's funeral in Santiago de Cuba on December 4. Hide Caption 3 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Fidel Castro's ashes pass on the streets going to the cemetery in Santiago de Cuba on December 4. Hide Caption 4 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Cuban government supporters chant for Fidel Castro near the entrance of the cemetery on December 4. Hide Caption 5 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Cuban government supporters chant for Fidel Castro near the entrance of the cemetery on December 4. Hide Caption 6 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro The ashes of the former Cuban leader pass below an iconic revolutionary banner as the cortège makes the final movement to the cemetery on December 4. Hide Caption 7 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Cubans await for the passage of the urn containing the ashes of Fidel Castro on December 4. Hide Caption 8 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Cubans await the passage of Castro's ashes from Revolution Square in Santiago, Cuba on December 4. Hide Caption 9 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Cubans wait on the side of the road for the caravan carrying the ashes on December 3. Hide Caption 10 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro A man on horseback Saturday, December 3, waits on the side of the road for the caravan carrying the ashes of former Cuban President Fidel Castro, who died at age 90 on November 25. Hide Caption 11 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Cubans see the ashes of Fidel Castro being carried by a special convoy through the city of Holguin on Saturday, December 3. Hide Caption 12 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro A soldier reacts after the ashes of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro passed through Santa Clara, Cuba, on Thursday, December 1. Hide Caption 13 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro People watch from a rooftop as Castro's remains pass by in Santa Clara on December 1. Castro's ashes are on a four-day journey from Havana to Santiago de Cuba. Hide Caption 14 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro The trailer of a military jeep carries the flag-draped coffin containing Castro's ashes. Hide Caption 15 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro A car adorned with messages to Castro sits parked on a street in La Esperanza, Cuba, on Wednesday, November 30. Hide Caption 16 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Castro's ashes are driven through Revolution Square in Havana on November 30. Hide Caption 17 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro People line up to pay their final respects at a Castro memorial in Santa Clara on November 30. The theater marquee reads "Thank you Fidel" in Spanish. Hide Caption 18 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Schoolchildren react as a helicopter passes overhead in Cardenas, Cuba, on November 30. Hide Caption 19 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Women comfort one another after watching Castro's remains pass by in Havana on November 30. Hide Caption 20 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Ministry of Interior troops hold a Cuban flag as they wait for the military caravan transporting Castro's remains on November 30. Hide Caption 21 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro A girl in Havana holds a sign that reads "I am Cuba. I am Fidel. I am revolution" on Tuesday, November 29. Hide Caption 22 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro People in Havana participate in a massive rally at Revolution Square on November 29. Hide Caption 23 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Cuban President Raul Castro, left, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, center, and Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, far right, take part in the Revolution Square rally on November 29. Hide Caption 24 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Navy cadets join the crowd during the rally on November 29. Hide Caption 25 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Laurenso, an 80-year-old army veteran, pays his respects in Revolution Square on November 29. Hide Caption 26 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro A woman stretches her hand toward a picture of Castro at a memorial in Guanabacoa, on the outskirts of Havana, on November 29. Hide Caption 27 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro An honor guard fires a 21-gun salute to mark the start of services paying tribute to Castro in Havana on Monday, November 28. Hide Caption 28 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro People gather at Revolution Square to pay tribute to Castro on Monday, November 28. Hide Caption 29 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro A man in Havana pays tribute to Castro on November 28. Hide Caption 30 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Thousands wait in line at Revolution Square on November 28. Hide Caption 31 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Cubans hold photos of Castro as they wait to pay their respects at Revolution Square on November 28. Hide Caption 32 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro People pay their last respects to Castro in Revolution Square. Hide Caption 33 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Cuban soldiers march near Revolution Square on November 28. Hide Caption 34 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro A woman dries her tears as she waits to pay her respects in Havana on November 28. Hide Caption 35 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Alejandro Castro Espin, son of Cuban President Raul Castro, offers his condolences to his cousin Antonio Castro Soto del Valle, right, at Revolution Square. Hide Caption 36 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Students sign a book of condolences and a loyalty oath for Fidel Castro at a community center in Havana on November 28. Hide Caption 37 of 38 Photos: Cuba remembers Castro Workers hang a giant banner of a young Castro from the Cuban National Library in Havana on Sunday, November 27. Hide Caption 38 of 38

The Cuban government plastered propaganda around the building, including one iconic sign that showed a fatigue-clad revolutionary telling a hissing caricature of Uncle Sam, "Mister imperialists, we are not the least bit afraid of you!"

Fidel Castro called the section "a nest of spies" and led frequent marches with hundreds of thousands of supporters in tow to protest US policies. US diplomats were often secretly recorded and video of their activities in Cuba would air on the evening newscasts.

Cuban intelligence kept a close eye on American diplomats' comings and goings.

"They had 3,000 to 4000 people that were focused on our personnel, trying to recruit them or harass us," said James Cason, the chief of the Interests Section from 2002 to 2005.

"They would break into your house and do things to show they had control of your existence. In my days, if they knew you didn't like spiders, you would find a tarantula wandering around your room."

Diplomatic dog day

Cuban diplomats serving in the United States complained of similar harassment at the hands of American minders and were often expelled for allegedly spying on the US under diplomatic cover.

Sometimes the intimidation backfired, as when Huddleston was informed that her Afghan hound, Havana, could no longer take part in local dog shows.

"You have been thrown out of the dog club because of your country's policies and your actions," Huddleston said the letter of expulsion read.

But negative publicity over the incident led Cuban officials to declare it all had been a mistake, since the dog really belonged to Huddleston's husband.

"The Cubans were really embarrassed," Huddleston said. "Fidel said he would give my husband's dog a pardon. "

Sometimes it was the United States that sparked diplomatic incidents, such as in 2006 when diplomats installed an electronic ticker across the top floor of the Interests Section to display information the Cuban government didn't want reported.

Hopes rekindled in 2015

"We decided we would talk over the heads of the regime by putting the moving billboard in the top floor of our windows," Cason said. "And one day, to the surprise of the regime, we started off with, 'People of Cuba, how come we can go to your hotels and you can't?'"

The Cuban government responded by erecting a "forest" of 138 flagpoles to block out the offending American messages. Eventually both the ticker and the flags came down.

The reestablishment of full diplomatic relations in 2015 led many to hope that the two countries could move past the decades of dirty tricks and skullduggery.

"As an Interests Section, we were kind of radioactive for Cubans," said John Caufield who was chief of the Interests Section from 2011 to 2014.

"This is a signal to Cuba and all Cubans that even if we don't have a normal relationship, we have a formal relationship."