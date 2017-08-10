Trump 'thankful' Putin expelled hundreds of US diplomats

Story highlights "I want to thank him because we're trying to cut down our payroll," Trump said

Trump begrudgingly signed a sanctions bill earlier this month

Bridgewater, New Jersey (CNN) President Donald Trump, in his first response to Russia's decision to expel hundreds of American diplomats from the country, said he wanted to thank Russian President Vladimir Putin because the United States is "trying to cut down our payroll."

Trump, speaking with reporters during a meeting at his golf club in New Jersey, said he was "thankful" Putin decided to expel the diplomats, a decision that came in response to stepped up United States sanctions against Russia.

"I want to thank him because we're trying to cut down our payroll and as far as I'm concerned," Trump said.

"There's no real reason for them to go back," Trump said. "I greatly appreciate the fact that we've been able to cut our payroll of the United States. We're going to save a lot of money."

Trump campaigned on slashing government spending and the budget the Trump administration submitted this year would cut the State Department's budget by roughly 32%.

