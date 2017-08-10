Story highlights President Donald Trump has been tweeting about Mitch McConnell at least since 2013

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump continued his ongoing public attacks against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Thursday, criticizing the Senate majority leader for the Republican Party's failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Trump responded on Twitter three times in fewer than 24 hours following criticism from McConnell that the President had "excessive expectations" of Congress and that "artificial deadlines" hurt the GOP agenda.

But Trump and McConnell's tumultuous relationship, dating as far back as January 2013, was not always so tense -- or at least not publicly so. Here is a timeline of their relationship, as told through Twitter:

The first time Trump mentioned McConnell on Twitter dates back to January 2013, when Republicans and Democrats in Congress were edging closer toward a fiscal cliff.