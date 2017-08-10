President Trump today: Live updates

President Trump today: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNNUpdated 10:14 AM ET, Thu August 10, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDCATCH UP: Here are the stories we're followingReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCHCATCH UP: Here are the stories we're following 01:39Content by LendingTreeRefinance rates take a sharp decline Crush your debt and refinance to a 15 yr fixed loan Veterans hit the jackpot in 2017 Mortgage rates just plummeted. Lock in now! Do This Before Your Next Mortgage Payment (It's Genius!) Paid Partner ContentReady to trade up? Find out how much your home is worth Trulia Check out Hennessy X.o by Marc Newson Wallpaper Consumers rush to jaw-dropping savings rates Bankrate Shhh...NYC under-the-radar hotspots Travel & Leisure Getting ready to sell? Find out what your home is worth now Trulia