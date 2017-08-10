What Trump's golf game tells us about him

(CNN) You can learn a lot about a man by how he plays golf. It's a sport that requires self-discipline, control and personal honesty. And it just happens to be one of President Donald Trump's favorite pastimes.

Trump has spent 50 days as president at a golf property that bears his name, according to CNN's count. Trump said during the 2016 campaign that he would have little time to golf and slammed former President Barack Obama for hitting the links as president, but according to CNN's count Trump has visited one of his golf properties around 25% of his days as president.

Trump is in the middle of a 17-day "working vacation" at his own Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, New Jersey. He's spending part of the time out on the course -- and how he plays might explain a lot about his personality.

Those who have hit the links with Trump say that, like his presidency, he plays the game on his own terms.

Former ESPN columnist Rick Reilly recalled his experience watching Trump play many years ago. In a conversation with CNN's Brianna Keilar, Reilly said he'd never seen anything like it before.

