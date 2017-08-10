What Trump's golf game tells us about him

(CNN) You can learn a lot about a man by how he plays golf. It's a sport that requires self-discipline, control and personal honesty. And it just happens to be one of President Donald Trump's favorite pastimes.

Trump is in the middle of a 17-day "working vacation" at his own Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, New Jersey. He's spending part of the time out on the course -- and how he plays might explain a lot about his personality.

Those who have hit the links with Trump say that, like his presidency, he plays the game on his own terms.

Former ESPN columnist Rick Reilly recalled his experience watching Trump play many years ago. In a conversation with CNN's Brianna Keilar, Reilly said he'd never seen anything like it before.

Here are a few things we can learn from Trump from his golf style:

