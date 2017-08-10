Trump promises Afghanistan troop decision soon

Bridgewater, New Jersey (CNN) President Donald Trump told reporters at his club in New Jersey on Thursday that his administration is getting close to a decision on updated strategy for the war in Afghanistan.

"We're getting close. We're getting very close," he said. "It's a very big decision for me. I took over a mess and we're going to make it a lot less messy."

The comments came amid Trump's meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, national security adviser H.R. McMaster and CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

The strategy for America's longest war has been a hotly debated topic inside the Trump administration for months now. Though officials promised an updated strategy earlier this year, a decision has yet to be announced.

Speaking to reporters in July, Defense Secretary James Mattis said the administration was "pretty close" to a decision but weren't "going to meet some timeline if we are not ready."

