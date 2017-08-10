Trump's most memorable lines from Bedminster

(CNN) President Donald Trump took part in an extended question-and-answer session with reporters Thursday at his New Jersey golf course Thursday, fielding inquiries on the Russian probe, North Korea, transgender troops and more.

Speaking before and after a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, national security adviser H.R. McMaster and new White House chief of staff John Kelly, Trump took more than a dozen questions from the gathered press.

Here are some of the top quotes from the President's back-and-forth with reporters.

1. "Maybe it wasn't tough enough." -- Trump restated his ultimatum to North Korean leadership to stop threatening the US or "face fire and fury like the world has never seen."

2. "We'll see what happens." -- Trump declined to say whether he would rule out a preemptive military strike against North Korea, saying: "We don't talk about that. We never do. I don't talk about it."

