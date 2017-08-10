Story highlights Sen. Marco Rubio, a frequent Trump critic, rebuked the President's detractors

The President warned North Korea not to threaten the US again

Washington (CNN) Sen. Marco Rubio, a member of the Senate foreign affairs committee, defended President Donald Trump's stark warning to North Korea in a series of tweets Thursday morning.

"Attacks on @potus for statement on #NorthKoreaNukes are ridiculous. They act as if #NorthKorea would act different if he used nicer words," Rubio tweeted

Rubio's defense of the President's comments is at odds with the opinions of some of his colleagues in the Senate -- including Republicans -- who criticized Trump for the harsh rhetoric

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain said in an interview with Phoenix radio station KTAR that he takes "exception to the President's comments because you've got to be sure that you can do what you say you're going to do." He added that, "The great leaders I've seen don't threaten unless they're ready to act, and I'm not sure President Trump is ready to act."