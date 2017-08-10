Where political comedy is no joke

(CNN) It's the presidency that's launched a thousand late-night comedy bits.

In the United States, the parodying of the nation's most powerful is generally considered protected speech under the First Amendment. However, in some countries, such insults -- even in jest -- are no joke. Under certain regimes, political comedy is an act of dissidence.

These are some of the countries where political satire has been punished.

Egypt