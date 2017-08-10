A bunch of North Korea-related posts in the Trump administration are still empty

Story highlights Crucial divisions across the American government remain topped by vacant positions

Washington (CNN) Tensions between the United States and North Korea are growing stronger and all eyes are focused on how President Donald Trump and his team will navigate the road ahead.

There's just one wrinkle: a lot of major posts across the executive branch are still empty, because the Trump administration has yet to nominate them.

Crucial divisions in the American government remain topped by vacancies and are currently run by temporary officials in only an acting capacity -- including several pivotal to relations with North Korea.

A major Defense Department slot -- the Assistant Secretary for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs -- is still vacant, currently run by a temporary fill-in. Meanwhile, a key State Department position called the Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs is also without a nomination.

These important spots are not replaced by a vacuum: They are currently being filled by David Helvey and Susan Thornton, respectively, each of whom have decades of experience as civil servants in their areas of expertise.

