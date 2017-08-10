Monica Lewinsky takes issue with Scaramucci's Linda Tripp comparison

Story highlights Scaramucci was ousted from the White House after his infamous rant to a journalist was made public

Washington (CNN) Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is comparing his expletive-laden interview with a New Yorker reporter to another infamous conversation caught on tape -- and Monica Lewinsky seems bewildered by it.

Scaramucci was ousted just days after his infamous rant to a journalist was made public -- a conversation he said New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza recorded without his permission.

".@RyanLizza is the Linda Tripp of 2017. People know. And he is up at night not being able to live with himself." Scaramucci tweeted on Wednesday.

He continued later in a response to a follower: "Yes. He absolutely taped the call without my permission. #lowlife," Scaramucci said in another tweet later.

Yes. He absolutely taped the call without my permission. #lowlife https://t.co/fTDcBw4vcT — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017

Lewinsky retweeted Scaramucci's Tripp reference Thursday morning, adding a wide-eyed and blushing emoji.

