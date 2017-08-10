John McCain is McCaining all over the place these days

Washington (CNN) John McCain has had a hell of a last month.

McCain, it would seem, is back to being the McCain who rose to national prominence in the early 2000s (and stayed there) -- a politician, yes, but one willing to stick it in the eye of his own side (and seemingly reveling in doing so). Someone with a dry sense of humor about himself and the entire political process. Someone not afraid to be WAY out on a limb (his call for a surge of troops in Iraq was deeply unpopular when he did it in the early 2000s) or loathed by a certain segment of his party or the other party.

The obvious explanation for McCain's turn back toward his self-proclaimed "maverick" persona is that, faced with his own mortality, McCain has decided to go for broke -- to let it all hang out and damn the political consequences.

But, Mark Salter, McCain's co-author and longtime confidante, insisted that attributing McCain's McCain-ing of late to his brain cancer diagnosis is overly facile.

"He's taken issue with Trump statements and policies many times before his diagnosis and in language as colorful," Salter said. "The health care vote was a big deal, but he had also called for regular order and letting committees see what they could do before his diagnosis, not just in his floor speech the week of the vote. I know work on an Afghanistan plan also proceeded [his] diagnosis."

While it's hard to imagine a brain cancer diagnosis -- and it being the same cancer that befell McCain's friend, the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, the Massachusetts Democrat -- wouldn't have some very real effect on your perspective and your approach to your job and your life, I agree with Salter that McCain's turn to being the McCain of the early 2000s is about more than just the cancer diagnosis.

A close study of McCain's career reveals that his maverick-ness has always waxed and waned. His 2000 presidential campaign was the height of it because that was what the political times called for. He was running against a figure of the entrenched establishment in George W. Bush. The only room for a candidate to get around -- or even close to -- Bush was to run as the outsider. So that's what McCain did.

Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, listens during the confirmation hearing on July 11, 2017, for Navy secretary nominee Richard Spencer on Capitol Hill. Hide Caption 1 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain John S. McCain III, right, sits on a sofa with his sister, Sandy, in a reproduction of a family photo taken about 1938. Hide Caption 2 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain sits with his grandfather, Vice Admiral John S. McCain Sr., and his father, Cmdr. John S. McCain Jr., in a family photo taken in the 1940s. Hide Caption 3 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain Lt. Cmdr. John McCain poses with his Navy squadron in 1965. Hide Caption 4 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain The North Vietnamese, in 1967, claimed to have shot down and captured McCain, shown in this file photo. The son of McCain Jr., then commander of American Naval Forces in Europe, the younger McCain was said to have been aboard a two-man F-4 Phantom fighter that was shot down by a surface-to-air missile over Hanoi. Hide Caption 5 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain Is pulled out of a Hanoi lake by North Vietnamese army soldiers and civilians on October 26, 1967. McCain broke both arms and his right knee upon ejection and lost consciousness until he hit the water. Upon capture, McCain was beaten, he has said. He was held for five years by the North Vietnamese and tortured. Hide Caption 6 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain A Vietnamese doctor examines McCain in 1967. For his service and captivity, he earned the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Legion of Merit, Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross Medal and Prisoner of War Medal. Hide Caption 7 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain visits the Holt orphanage in Saigon, Vietnam, on October 30, 1974, as a guest of the South Vietnamese government. The institution cares for many youngsters fathered by American GIs. Hide Caption 8 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain, center, and his wife, Cindy, pose with Republican Rep. John Rhodes of Arizona in Phoenix. McCain was elected to the House of Representatives from Arizona in 1982, the year after he retired from the Navy. Hide Caption 9 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain Vice President George H.W. Bush re-enacts a Senate swearing-in with McCain and his family. Hide Caption 10 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain Sen. John McCain, Sen. John Kerry, President George H.W. Bush, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Colin Powell, Gen. John Vessey and others attend a news conference about soldiers missing in action during the Vietnam War. Hide Caption 11 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain talks with people during the filming of the CBS Reports Special, "Honor, Duty and a War Called Vietnam," in 1985 in Hanoi, Vietnam. Hide Caption 12 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain, bottom, attends a hearing on November 20, 1990, before the Senate Ethics Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The session centered around his campaign contributor, Charles Keating Jr., who was convicted of swindling investors. McCain was among senators connected to the banker who became known as the Keating Five. Also at the hearing are McCain aide Gwendolyn van Paasschen and her attorney, Plato Cacheris, right. Hide Caption 13 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain gets a kiss from his wife, Cindy, as they kick off his 2000 presidential campaign in Greenville, South Carolina. Hide Caption 14 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain visits on October 14, 1999, with his wife, Cindy, and their children at home in Phoenix. Their daughters are Meghan, right, and Bridget, with sons Jack and Jimmy. Hide Caption 15 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain rests in his motel room on November 4, 1999, during the primary campaign in New Hampshire. Hide Caption 16 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain, third from left, with his wife, Cindy, and their children on February 1, 2000, in New Hampshire. They are, from left, Andy, Jimmy, Jack, Bridget, Meghan, Doug and Sidney. Hide Caption 17 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain laughs during an interview on March 1, 2000, with late-night host Jay Leno. Hide Caption 18 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain reaches out to supporters on March 4, 2000, at a campaign rally in Portland, Maine. Hide Caption 19 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain addresses a shadow convention at the Annenberg Center of the University of Pennsylvania. McCain was booed when he asked supporters to back his primary opponent, George W. Bush, for president. The shadow convention was put on near the site of the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia to highlight issues that organizers said the major parties had ignored. Hide Caption 20 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain Republican presidential nominee George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, pose with hosts John and Cindy McCain on August 13, 2000, at Arizona's Red Rock Crossing as Cathedral Rock looms in the background. Hide Caption 21 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain plays Frank McCourt, with Jimmy Fallon as Patrick Fitzwilliam and Seth Meyers as William Fitzpatrick, in a 2002 "Top O' The Morning" skit on "Saturday Night Live." Hide Caption 22 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain talks with Marines at Camp Falluja in Iraq during a stop with fellow senators Hillary Clinton, Susan Collins, Lindsey Graham and Russ Feingold. Hide Caption 23 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain Clinton and McCain listen to President George W. Bush speak during the National Prayer Breakfast in 2007 in Washington. Hide Caption 24 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain, again running for president, speaks during a campaign rally on February 5, 2008, at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. McCain faced off with Mitt Romney on the biggest Super Tuesday in American history. Hide Caption 25 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain, left, is introduced by retired Rear Adm. Tom Lynch before delivering a speech on April 2, 2008, at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, during his "Service to America" tour. Hide Caption 26 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain and his running mate, Sarah Palin, wave to the crowed after his acceptance speech on September 4, 2008, at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota. Hide Caption 27 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama shake hands on September 26, 2008, at the start of the first of three presidential debates. Both candidates arrived at the Gertrude Castellow Ford Center at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, after taking part in negotiations in Washington to solve the financial crisis. Hide Caption 28 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell speak about health care reform on December 18, 2009, on Capitol Hill. They vowed that their GOP colleagues would do everything possible to delay passage of any health care legislation, including reading lengthy bills from the floor. Hide Caption 29 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain gestures as he walks to the lectern on August 29, 2012, during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida. Hide Caption 30 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain pauses while giving a speech on April 8, 2017, at a ceremony in Andraz nad Polzelo, Slovenia, to honor a US fighter plane that was downed there during World War II. Hide Caption 31 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain listens as former FBI Director James Comey testifies on June 8, 2017, before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his encounters with President Donald Trump and his role in investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. Hide Caption 32 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain, left, and Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, head to the Senate chamber on July 13, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington, for a meeting on the revised Republican health care bill. The measure had been under attack from within the party. Hide Caption 33 of 34 Photos: The life and career of Sen. John McCain McCain leaves the Senate chamber after voting on the GOP '"skinny repeal" health care bill on July 28, 2017. Three Senate Republicans, including McCain, voted no to a stripped-down version of Obamacare reform. Hide Caption 34 of 34

In short: John McCain is a politician. Gasp! Like any politician who has held office for as long and successfully as he has, McCain has learned to adjust his emphasis and tone based on his political circumstances. This is what politicians do.

And so, having just been re-elected to a sixth term at the age of 80, McCain was always going to be more maverick-y in 2017 than he was in, say 2015 or 2016. The cancer diagnosis may have accelerated his willingness to be that maverick, but it was always coming.

None of that is to say McCain lacks a political core. He clearly cares deeply -- and consistently -- about foreign policy and national security. And, his natural state -- from his life as a self-confessed young screwup at the Naval Academy until now -- is as a boundary pusher and someone never terribly comfortable toeing the party line.

McCain always seems to return to that natural state eventually. And that's where he finds himself now, at the twilight of a remarkable political career that has spanned four decades and an amazing life that has lasted twice that long.