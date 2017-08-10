Story highlights The State Department will search for emails Clinton may have sent or received from aides

This comes after a lawsuit from a conservative watchdog group

Washington (CNN) A federal judge has ordered the State Department to search for any additional Benghazi-related emails then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton may have sent or received from aides Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills or Jake Sullivan at their state.gov addresses.

Judge Amit Mehta, who was nominated by former President Barack Obama, ruled that the State Department should search the state.gov emails as well, noting "this matter is a far cry from a typical FOIA case. Secretary Clinton used a private email server, located in her home, to transmit and receive work-related communications during her tenure as secretary of state."

The judge has ordered a status report by September 22.

The order, signed Tuesday, came after conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch's lawsuit for Benghazi emails.

The group argued that the State Department's search of her emails wasn't good enough, saying only external sources were searched -- including the 30,000 emails turned over to the State Department by Clinton, FBI's search of Clinton's private email server and emails turned over by Mills, Abedin, and Sullivan.

