Breaking News

Can you really go blind staring at an eclipse? Tips for safe viewing

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 6:01 PM ET, Thu August 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

How to safely view the eclipse of the century
How to safely view the eclipse of the century

    JUST WATCHED

    How to safely view the eclipse of the century

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How to safely view the eclipse of the century 01:25

Story highlights

  • Don't look at the sun without regulated eclipse glasses on
  • Staring at the sun's brightness can result in blindness

(CNN)On August 21, the moon's shadow will block the sun from view in a total solar eclipse.

The day the sun disappears is coming
The day the sun disappears is coming
Wherever you are in the United States, you're going to want to look up, and that's OK. Every astronomer in the country will tell you to enjoy this rare opportunity. No matter what superstitions you've heard, there is no risk to your health due to simply being outside during a total solar eclipse.
But there's one thing you shouldn't do, and that's look at the sun with your naked eye.
    Don't do it. Really.
    The only time you can look at the sun with your naked eye is A) if you're in the path of totality, where the sun will be completely covered by the moon, and B) during those two minutes or less when the sun is completely covered.
    Read More
    During those brief and geographically constrained moments, the brightness of the sun is reduced to that of a full moon, which can be viewed safely without anything over your eyes.
    Otherwise, any glimpse of the sun's brightness is not only uncomfortable, it's dangerous.

    What happens if you ignore the warnings?

    Your face won't melt off, "Raiders of the Lost Ark"-style, but your eyes could be severely damaged. And, yes, you could go blind.
    Looking directly at the powerful brightness of the sun can cause damage to the retina, the light-sensitive part of the eye.
    "When you look directly at the sun, the intensity of the light and the focus of the light is so great on the retina that it can cook it," said Christopher Quinn, president of the American Optometric Association. "If the exposure is great enough, that can and will lead to permanent reduction in vision and even blindness."
    A slacker&#39;s guide to the 2017 solar eclipse
    A slacker's guide to the 2017 solar eclipse
    The retina may translate light into an electrical impulse that the brain understands, but one thing it can't translate to your brain is pain. So even if you're excited about the eclipse and think one brief glimpse at the sun before it completely hides behind the moon is worth it -- it's not. There's no internal trigger that is going to let you know that you've looked at the sun for too long. Any amount of looking at it is too long.
    Even the smallest amount of exposure can cause blurry vision or temporary blindness. The problem is, you won't know whether it's temporary.
    "It's really impossible for people, when they're in the moment, to make a judgment over brief versus prolonged exposure," Quinn said. "It's never a good idea to view the eclipse without the protection."

    Why you need eclipse glasses

    No matter how cute or fancy they may be, wearing your favorite pair of sunglasses -- or a whole stack of sunglasses, for any MacGyver wannabes out there -- won't help. You'll need eclipse glasses, which are regulated by an international safety standard. They're cheap and widely available, and some libraries are even providing them free.
    Whether you use the cardboard eclipse glasses or a handheld card with a single rectangular view, the most important feature is the filter.
    The road to watching this summer&#39;s solar eclipse starts in the library?
    The road to watching this summer's solar eclipse starts in the library?
    "Filters that meet the ISO 12312-2 standard reduce the sun's brightness to a safe and comfortable level, like that of a full moon, and block harmful ultraviolet and infrared radiation as well," said Rick Fienberg of the American Astronomical Society. "Solar filters that meet this standard are about 100,000 times darker than ordinary sunglasses, and sunglasses don't block infrared radiation."
    Unsafe eclipse glasses bearing the ISO logo and certification label have been flooding the market, according the astronomical society. Websites are also displaying false results that claim to show positive test results for glasses they sell.
    "The only way you can be sure your solar viewer is safe is to verify that it comes from a reputable manufacturer or one of their authorized dealers," the society said in a recent release. The organization has a list it keeps updated.
    To test for safety, the only thing you can see through a safe solar filter is the sun itself. If you look through and the sun is too bright, out of focus or surrounded by a murky haze, or if you can see things like ordinary household lights, the glasses aren't safe.
    If you're tempted to reuse eclipse glasses that are three years or older, they were made before the international safety standard was in place and come with a warning that says you can't look through them for more than three minutes at a time. These should be discarded, according to the astronomical society.
    Eclipse glasses can be worn over regular eyeglasses, as well.

    Viewing safety

    If you plan on watching the eclipse through a camera, a telescope or binoculars, buy a solar filter to place on the end of the lens. But do not wear eclipse glasses while looking through any of these.
    "The concentrated light from the optics will go right through the filters on the eclipse glasses and cause severe injury to the eye," Fienberg said.
    Binoculars do enable you to have an up-close view of the wonders of the eclipse, Fienberg said. Cheap solar filters are available to place on the binoculars, and you may remove them during totality, when the sun is completely blocked from view.
    Where to see the solar eclipse
    Where to see the solar eclipse
    "During totality, the sun is ringed by this spectacular pearly white corona, a beautiful crown around the jet-black silhouette of the moon, with loops and streamers tracing the sun's magnetic field and extending for several solar diameters in every direction," Fienberg said.
    Want to go old school and look through welding filters? Make sure they are Shade 12, 13 or 14 -- although some people say Shade 12 leaves the sun too bright and Shade 14 makes the sun too dim, which leaves only the hard-to-find Shade 13 as the Goldilocks filter. Know that most welders' helmets that might be lying around in garages probably won't have those filters.
    Here are safety tips to remember, according to the American Astronomical Society:
    • Always inspect your solar filter before use; if it's scratched, punctured, torn or otherwise damaged, discard it. Read and follow any instructions printed on or packaged with the filter.
    • Always supervise children using solar filters.
    • If you normally wear eyeglasses, keep them on. Put your eclipse glasses on over them, or hold your handheld viewer in front of them.
    • Stand still and cover your eyes with your eclipse glasses or solar viewer before looking up at the bright sun. After looking at the sun, turn away and remove your filter; do not remove it while looking at the sun.
    • Do not look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars or other optical device.
    • Similarly, do not look at the sun through a camera, a telescope, binoculars or any other optical device while using your eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewer; the concentrated solar rays could damage the filter and enter your eyes, causing serious injury.
    • Seek expert advice from an astronomer before using a solar filter with a camera, telescope, binoculars or any other optical device; note that solar filters must be attached to the front of any telescope, binoculars, camera lens or other optics.
    • If you are inside the path of totality, remove your solar filter only when the moon completely covers the sun's bright face and it suddenly gets quite dark. Experience totality and then, as soon as the bright sun begins to reappear, replace your solar viewer to look at the remaining partial phases.
    • Outside the path of totality, you must always use a safe solar filter to view the sun directly.

    How can kids watch?

    7 rooftop bars for viewing total solar eclipse
    7 rooftop bars for viewing total solar eclipse
    Keep an eye on children and make sure they keep their glasses on at all times, perhaps helping to hold the glasses in place.
    There are lots of ways to get your kids involved in the eclipse and all it has to offer. They can create their own "pinhole projection" by crossing the outstretched fingers of one hand over the other during the partial eclipse and enjoying the crescent suns that shine through the waffle-like pattern.
    "One thing that always gets kids excited at a solar eclipse is to have them look at the shadow of a leafy tree during the partial phases," Fienberg said. "They'll see lots of little crescent suns projected on the ground by the tiny spaces between the leaves."
    One thing that people don't need to worry about is shielding their pets from the eclipse. While animals may exhibit strange behavior during the eclipse, they know better -- better than humans, anyway -- than to look up.
    There&#39;s no sense of wonder or excitement here. Even as recently as the 1920s, eclipses were still regarded with fear. This group gathered in a window to view the total solar eclipse over London through smoked glass -- touted as a safe method at the time -- in June 1927.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    There's no sense of wonder or excitement here. Even as recently as the 1920s, eclipses were still regarded with fear. This group gathered in a window to view the total solar eclipse over London through smoked glass -- touted as a safe method at the time -- in June 1927.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 28
    Clay cuneiform tablets are the first records of eclipses that we have. This one, dated from 177 to 199 B.C., was found in Mesopotamia, probably from Babylon.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    Clay cuneiform tablets are the first records of eclipses that we have. This one, dated from 177 to 199 B.C., was found in Mesopotamia, probably from Babylon.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 28
    In 1724, a group of riders dismount to observe a total solar eclipse on Haradon Hill near Salisbury, England. Notice the cloudy and threatening sky.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    In 1724, a group of riders dismount to observe a total solar eclipse on Haradon Hill near Salisbury, England. Notice the cloudy and threatening sky.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 28
    King Louis XIV and the ladies of the court on the terrace of Marly castle, watching the total solar eclipse of 1706.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    King Louis XIV and the ladies of the court on the terrace of Marly castle, watching the total solar eclipse of 1706.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 28
    Artist Johann Christian Schoeller depicted a crowd watching a total solar eclipse July 8, 1842. It occurred across China, Russia and parts of Eastern Europe.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    Artist Johann Christian Schoeller depicted a crowd watching a total solar eclipse July 8, 1842. It occurred across China, Russia and parts of Eastern Europe.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 28
    This chromolithograph depicts people watching the total solar eclipse in Tarragona, Spain, in 1860.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    This chromolithograph depicts people watching the total solar eclipse in Tarragona, Spain, in 1860.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 28
    The Kew photoheliograph, the first astronomical instrument specifically designed for photographing celestial objects, was conceived by British astronomer and physicist Warren de La Rue in 1857. It was built for the Royal Society by Andrew Ross. In 1860, it was taken to Rivabellosa, in northern Spain, where it was used to photograph a total solar eclipse.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    The Kew photoheliograph, the first astronomical instrument specifically designed for photographing celestial objects, was conceived by British astronomer and physicist Warren de La Rue in 1857. It was built for the Royal Society by Andrew Ross. In 1860, it was taken to Rivabellosa, in northern Spain, where it was used to photograph a total solar eclipse.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 28
    Astronomers Maria Mitchell, left, Cora Harrison, center, and Maria&#39;s sister Phebe traveled to Denver to watch the total solar eclipse of 1878. Their telescopes are pointing toward the center of the solar system. The &quot;eclipse party&quot; from Vassar College was featured in newspapers, and Maria Mitchell was highly regarded in her day as a pioneering female scientist.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    Astronomers Maria Mitchell, left, Cora Harrison, center, and Maria's sister Phebe traveled to Denver to watch the total solar eclipse of 1878. Their telescopes are pointing toward the center of the solar system. The "eclipse party" from Vassar College was featured in newspapers, and Maria Mitchell was highly regarded in her day as a pioneering female scientist.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 28
    A crowd in a California town observes the total eclipse of the sun in September 1923.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    A crowd in a California town observes the total eclipse of the sun in September 1923.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 28
    Amateur astronomers and spectators got up early to witness and photograph a total eclipse of the sun in London in 1936.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    Amateur astronomers and spectators got up early to witness and photograph a total eclipse of the sun in London in 1936.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 28
    On August 31, 1932, people squinted through protective film to see a partial eclipse of the sun from the top deck of New York&#39;s Empire State Building.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    On August 31, 1932, people squinted through protective film to see a partial eclipse of the sun from the top deck of New York's Empire State Building.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 28
    Office workers view the eclipse of the sun from the roof of Shell Mex House in London in June 1954.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    Office workers view the eclipse of the sun from the roof of Shell Mex House in London in June 1954.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 28
    Parisians watching the solar eclipse with the help of smoked glass on the steps of Sacre-Coeur, Paris, France, in October 1959.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    Parisians watching the solar eclipse with the help of smoked glass on the steps of Sacre-Coeur, Paris, France, in October 1959.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 28
    Students using the pinhole technique to view the solar eclipse on February 27, 1958.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    Students using the pinhole technique to view the solar eclipse on February 27, 1958.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 28
    Students at Sydney University protect their eyes from the total solar eclipse by looking through pieces of cardboard and film.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    Students at Sydney University protect their eyes from the total solar eclipse by looking through pieces of cardboard and film.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 28
    5th grade students from Emerson Elementary School with &quot;sunscopes&quot; (cardboard boxes) over their heads, used to view a solar eclipse without harming their eyes in Maywood, Illinois, 1963.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    5th grade students from Emerson Elementary School with "sunscopes" (cardboard boxes) over their heads, used to view a solar eclipse without harming their eyes in Maywood, Illinois, 1963.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 28
    An astronomer with Educational Expedition International in Mauritania&#39;s desert uses astronomical equipment to view a total solar eclipse in 1973.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    An astronomer with Educational Expedition International in Mauritania's desert uses astronomical equipment to view a total solar eclipse in 1973.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 28
    On February 26, 1979, eclipse enthusiasts, photographers and television crews gather to watch the solar eclipse in Goldendale, Washington.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    On February 26, 1979, eclipse enthusiasts, photographers and television crews gather to watch the solar eclipse in Goldendale, Washington.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 28
    Author Diane Ackerman (left) with friend Dava Sobel watching the solar eclipse in Baja, California in 1991.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    Author Diane Ackerman (left) with friend Dava Sobel watching the solar eclipse in Baja, California in 1991.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 28
    A Cambodian monk watches the beginning of a full solar eclipse with safety glasses in October 1995, during a total eclipse at Angkor Wat. Thousands of tourists and locals witnessed the eclipse at the 12th century monument.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    A Cambodian monk watches the beginning of a full solar eclipse with safety glasses in October 1995, during a total eclipse at Angkor Wat. Thousands of tourists and locals witnessed the eclipse at the 12th century monument.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 28
    Hindus pray in the Arabian Sea during the last total solar eclipse of the millennium in Bombay, India on August 11, 1999. Millions of viewers enjoyed the millennium&#39;s last celestial show in the city.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    Hindus pray in the Arabian Sea during the last total solar eclipse of the millennium in Bombay, India on August 11, 1999. Millions of viewers enjoyed the millennium's last celestial show in the city.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 28
    Iranian teenagers observed the solar eclipse in front of Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque in Naghsh-e Jahan Square, in Isfahan, Iran on August 11, 1999.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    Iranian teenagers observed the solar eclipse in front of Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque in Naghsh-e Jahan Square, in Isfahan, Iran on August 11, 1999.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 28
    Tourists watch the full solar eclipse in the second century Greek Temple of Apollo in Side, Antalya, on the southern coast of Turkey in March 2006.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    Tourists watch the full solar eclipse in the second century Greek Temple of Apollo in Side, Antalya, on the southern coast of Turkey in March 2006.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 28
    Members of the Galloway Forest Astronomical Society prepare their equipment ahead of the solar eclipse on March 19, 2015 in Newton Stewart, Scotland.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    Members of the Galloway Forest Astronomical Society prepare their equipment ahead of the solar eclipse on March 19, 2015 in Newton Stewart, Scotland.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 28
    People use protective glasses to catch a glimpse of a solar eclipse in front of Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx on March 20, 2015 in Giza, Egypt.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    People use protective glasses to catch a glimpse of a solar eclipse in front of Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx on March 20, 2015 in Giza, Egypt.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 28
    A total solar eclipse can be seen in Svalbard, Longyearbyen, Norway, on March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse of varying degrees was visible across most of Europe, northern Africa, northwest Asia and the Middle East, before finishing its show close to the North Pole.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    A total solar eclipse can be seen in Svalbard, Longyearbyen, Norway, on March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse of varying degrees was visible across most of Europe, northern Africa, northwest Asia and the Middle East, before finishing its show close to the North Pole.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 28
    People watch a total solar eclipse in Palu, Central Sulawesi on March 9, 2016. A total solar eclipse swept across the vast Indonesian archipelago on March 9, witnessed by tens of thousands of sky gazers and marked by parties, Muslim prayers and tribal rituals.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    People watch a total solar eclipse in Palu, Central Sulawesi on March 9, 2016. A total solar eclipse swept across the vast Indonesian archipelago on March 9, witnessed by tens of thousands of sky gazers and marked by parties, Muslim prayers and tribal rituals.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 28
    Indonesians use special glasses to observe the solar eclipse on March 09, 2016 in Surakarta, Indonesia.
    Photos: People watching eclipses through the years
    Indonesians use special glasses to observe the solar eclipse on March 09, 2016 in Surakarta, Indonesia.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 28
    eclipse history 02 RESTRICTED eclipse history 03 eclipse history 04 RESTRICTED eclipse history 05 RESTRICTED eclipse history 06 RESTRICTED eclipse history 07 RESTRICTED eclipse history 08 RESTRICTEDeclipse history 23 eclipse history 09 RESTRICTED eclipse history 10 RESTRICTED eclipse history 01 FILEeclipse history 28eclipse history 27 RESTRICTEDeclipse history 28 RESTRICTED eclipse history 26 RESTRICTED eclipse history 24 RESTRICTED eclipse history 11 RESTRICTED eclipse history 31 eclipse history 25 RESTRICTEDeclipse history 12 RESTRICTED eclipse history 29eclipse history 30eclipse history 16 RESTRICTED eclipse history 17 RESTRICTED eclipse history 19 RESTRICTED eclipse history 18 eclipse history 20 RESTRICTED eclipse history 15 RESTRICTED