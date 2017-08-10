Photos: The science behind dirty food habits Everyone is a little guilty of bad food hygiene, and it doesn't always mean you'll get sick. But, the bacteria suggests which food habits are most risky.



Double-dipping resulted in higher levels of bacteria left over in dips in an experiment conducted by Clemson University researchers. Salsa ended up with five times more bacteria than cheese and chocolate dips.

The five-second rule is only partly true. Two studies found that the longer a piece of food stayed on the floor, the more bacteria it would pick up. But it depends on the kind of bacteria, the length of time and the floor surface.

When candles were blown out on a cake, 1400% -- or 15 times -- more bacteria was found on the frosting compared with frosting on cakes with candles that were not blown out, according to a study.

A study found that 100% of the bacteria on a pingpong ball transferred directly into the beer it landed in.

Very little of the bacteria on hands was found to transfer to the popcorn in a shared bowl. More hand bacteria are transferred when you take a mouthful of popcorn, though.

Both ice and lemons in water have the potential to transfer bacteria. A study found that a hand or an ice scoop contaminated with E. coli could transfer the bacteria to ice.