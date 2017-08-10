Be careful with fidget spinners, government safety group warns

Story highlights Fidget spinner safety tips have been issued for consumers and businesses

(CNN) Fidget spinners are supposed to be calming and fun, especially for students struggling to focus. But after some dangerous incidents involving the popular gizmos, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued new fidget spinner safety guidance for consumers and businesses.

There have been a handful of choking incidents reported with the toys, as well as two instances of battery-operated spinners catching on fire and another incident in which a fidget spinner melted, the agency said. No deaths have been reported.

In May, a 10-year-old girl choked on a part of her fidget spinner and had to have the piece surgically removed. Choking incidents have been reported in children up to age 14, according to the commission.

"As the agency investigates some reported incidents associated with this popular product, fidget spinner users or potential buyers should take some precautions," Ann Marie Buerkle, acting chief of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, said in a statement . "Keep them from small children; the plastic and metal spinners can break and release small pieces that can be a choking hazard; and older children should not put fidget spinners in their mouths."

Fidget spinners should be kept away from children under the age of 3, the statement said.

