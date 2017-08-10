Two arrested in connection with European egg contamination scandal

Story highlights Millions of eggs have been taken off European shelves since mid-July

Belgium's agriculture minister says Dutch authorities should have come forward sooner

(CNN) Two people have been arrested in connection with the latest food scandal to hit Europe, Dutch prosecutors said.

On Thursday, Dutch police arrested two individuals they say could be accountable for allowing the insecticide Fipronil to be used inside Dutch poultry farms, causing millions of potentially contaminated eggs to be taken off European shelves.

A joint Dutch-Belgian task force conducted raids at eight poultry farms in the Netherlands, according to the Dutch prosecution service.

The investigation "focused on the Dutch company that allegedly used Fipronil, a Belgian supplier as well as a Dutch company that colluded with the Belgian supplier," according to the prosecutor.

Prosecutors believe the toxic insecticide was used to control blood lice, a common pest found in hens living inside chicken coops. The suspects were arrested on suspicion of endangering public health, according to the Dutch authorities.

