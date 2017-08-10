Using sound to attack: The diverse world of acoustic devices

Story highlights A State Department employee needs a hearing aid after an attack in Cuba, source says

It's not clear what type of acoustic device may have been used in Havana

(CNN) This much we do know: A US government official said an acoustic device may have been used to attack State Department employees at the US Embassy in Havana.

The device was so sophisticated, it was outside the range of audible sound, the official said. And it was so damaging, the source said, that one US diplomat now needs to use a hearing aid.

What we don't know is what kind of device may have been used, where exactly it was placed, and who put it there.

But for years, sound has been used as a nonlethal, yet potentially harmful, weapon. Around the world, different types of sonic devices are used for crowd control, to protect areas of attack and to incapacitate soldiers or workers.

Here are some examples of devices that use sound to disperse or attack:

