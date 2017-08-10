Breaking News

How Jordan Spieth could beat Tiger Woods at the bank

By Danielle Rossingh, for CNN

Updated 7:19 AM ET, Thu August 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jordan Spieth will have a shot at becoming the youngest golfer to complete a career grand slam when he takes to North Carolina&#39;s Quail Hollow for this year&#39;s US PGA Championship.
Photos: Jordan Spieth's bid for golfing history
Jordan Spieth will have a shot at becoming the youngest golfer to complete a career grand slam when he takes to North Carolina's Quail Hollow for this year's US PGA Championship.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
A few weeks after turning 24, he has the chance to win all four of golf&#39;s majors six months before Tiger Woods managed the same feat.
Photos: Jordan Spieth's bid for golfing history
A few weeks after turning 24, he has the chance to win all four of golf's majors six months before Tiger Woods managed the same feat.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
This comes off the back of holding his nerve during a wayward final round at Royal Birkdale to win The Open for the first time this July.
Photos: Jordan Spieth's bid for golfing history
This comes off the back of holding his nerve during a wayward final round at Royal Birkdale to win The Open for the first time this July.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Spieth&#39;s first major title came in 2015 when he shot a record-equaling 18 under par at The Masters.
Photos: Jordan Spieth's bid for golfing history
Spieth's first major title came in 2015 when he shot a record-equaling 18 under par at The Masters.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
This was followed by more silverware a few weeks later when the Texan, aged 21, became the US Open&#39;s youngest winner for 92 years.
Photos: Jordan Spieth's bid for golfing history
This was followed by more silverware a few weeks later when the Texan, aged 21, became the US Open's youngest winner for 92 years.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Occasionally loose off the tee, Spieth has developed a reputation for being nerveless on the greens.
Photos: Jordan Spieth's bid for golfing history
Occasionally loose off the tee, Spieth has developed a reputation for being nerveless on the greens.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
There are victories that have slipped through the young American&#39;s grasp, though, most notably a famous collapse at the 2016 Masters.
Photos: Jordan Spieth's bid for golfing history
There are victories that have slipped through the young American's grasp, though, most notably a famous collapse at the 2016 Masters.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
He also finished runner-up to Jason Day at the US PGA Championship in 2015.
Photos: Jordan Spieth's bid for golfing history
He also finished runner-up to Jason Day at the US PGA Championship in 2015.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
He&#39;ll hope to go one better at the same tournament this year. If he does, the history books will need rewriting.
Photos: Jordan Spieth's bid for golfing history
He'll hope to go one better at the same tournament this year. If he does, the history books will need rewriting.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
jordan spieth 1Jordan Spieth 2Jordan Spieth 3Jordan Spieth 5Jordan Spieth 4Jordan Spieth 6Jordan Spieth 8Jordan Spieth 7Jordan Spieth 9

Story highlights

  • Spieth trying to become only sixth man to complete career slam
  • Win could make the 24-year-old the sport's biggest endorser
  • Texan made $34.5 million last year

(CNN)Jordan Spieth is one win away from overtaking Tiger Woods as the youngest male winner of all four golf majors.

He could also become the sport's top earner.
Woods was 24 years old when he won the 2000 British Open at St. Andrews to join Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Gene Sarazen and Gary Player as the only men to have completed the career grand slam in golf's Masters era.
    If Spieth wins this week's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, he would join golf's most exclusive club.
    He'll also be six months younger than Woods was when he achieved the feat.
    Read More
    "Winning the PGA would be monumental for Spieth," Bob Dorfman, creative director at San Francisco-based Baker Street Advertising, told CNN.
    "He's just turned 24, he's an incredible competitor, he's very likeable, very clean-cut and doesn't seem to have any sort of scandals that could cause problems for him," Dorfman said.
    Jordan Spieth: The Open&#39;s driving range champ
    BRitish Open Jordan spieth kissing Claret Jug

      JUST WATCHED

      Jordan Spieth: The Open's driving range champ

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Jordan Spieth: The Open's driving range champ 02:38
    READ: Spieth -- "Tiger made winning look easy, it's not"

    Tiger Woods

    A win at Quail Hollow could catapult Spieth, the winner of this year's British Open and the Masters and US Open in 2015, into "Tiger Woods-status" when it comes to earnings, Dorfman added.
    Woods, a fourteen-time major winner, had been named the world's best-paid athlete for 11 consecutive years by Forbes until a much-publicized sex scandal in 2009. A string of injuries have kept him sidelined for much of the past few years.
    "A lot of it depends on performance," Dorfman said. "It requires total domination of the Tour which Tiger was able to do for a while. It's very hard for anyone to do that, but Spieth certainly has the potential."
    The shot that saved Jordan Spieth&#39;s Open dream
    The shot that saved Jordan Spieth's Open dream

      JUST WATCHED

      The shot that saved Jordan Spieth's Open dream

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The shot that saved Jordan Spieth's Open dream 01:51
    READ: Birthday boy Spieth celebrates in style

    Wheaties

    In the past year, Spieth made $34.5 million from prize money and endorsements with the likes of US athletic apparel manufacturer Under Armour, AT&T, Coca-Cola, Titleist and Rolex, according to Forbes. He's also only the fourth golfer to adorn the Wheaties cereal boxes in the US.
    "He's nearly doubled his awareness among sports fans in the past two years," Henry Schafer, executive vice president of Manhasset, New York-based Q Scores Co., which measures celebrities' consumer appeal, told CNN.
    Spieth was known by 27% of US sports fans in 2015, compared with 46% at the start of this year.
    Golf's money leaders

    • Rory McIlroy $50 million

    • Phil Mickelson $43.5 million

    •Tiger Woods $37.1 million

    •Jordan Spieth $34.5 million

    (Earnings from prize money & endorsements in the 12 months before June 2017. Source: Forbes)

    "That is a big jump," Schafer said. "But even though his awareness is growing dramatically, his appeal is staying steady. That sends a message about his charisma and his persona. He's got a long way to go. He isn't getting enough exposure outside the golf universe."
    Spieth is known by just 20% of the general population in the US, compared with 80% for Woods and 37% for men's tennis sensation Roger Federer. That may explain why the Texan is trailing Woods at the bank.
    The sport's money leader is Rory McIlroy, the favorite to win the PGA Championship which starts Thursday. The 28-year-old Northern Irishman, a four-time major winner, banked a cool $50 million over the 12 months up to June 2017 -- according to Forbes.

    Upswing

    "All of those guys that are ahead of him, they're not on the upswing, they're more on the downswing," Dorfman said.
    "Phil Mickelson is near the end of his career, Woods may not play again and Rory is just not panning out the way everybody thought he would and needs to get back and become a major player."
    Although golf generally attracts an older demographic of fans, they tend to be high-income, big-spending individuals.
    This makes its stars highly sought after by the world's biggest companies as potential endorsers.
    "Spieth has tremendous potential to leapfrog those guys, certainly if he wins the PGA," Dorfman said. "He is only going to get better. Golfers have such a long shelf-life which makes them very marketable. He certainly has another 20 years to play and compete and be a successful pitch man."
    Caddying for an all-time great
    Caddying for an all-time great

      JUST WATCHED

      Caddying for an all-time great

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Caddying for an all-time great 01:28
    READ: What's it like managing the "John Wayne" of golf?

    Talk shows

    Schafer said Spieth needs to present himself to the general population in a different light if he really wants to cross over into the main stream the way Woods did.
    "He could do that by going on US talk shows, where you get a good mix of viewers, male and female," Schafer said. "That way he can get much more needed exposure. But it's a personal decision an athlete has to make, how they want to grow their marketability."
    "Maybe he isn't that spicy a personality," Dorfman said. "But in terms of his performance and chance to become one of the greatest golfers of all time, he's certainly on the way."