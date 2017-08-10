Migrant boat lands on Spanish beach

(CNN) Sunbathers were stunned by the sight of a dinghy packed with dozens of African migrants landing on a Spanish beach Wednesday.

The boat arrived on Playa de los Alemanes, a beach in the Spanish town of Zahara de los Atunes, near Cadiz.

The incident, caught on camera, shows holidaymakers in bathing suits looking on in amazement as the migrants disembark the boat, clinging onto their belongings as they run up the beach.

Zahara de los Atunes. Dos de la tarde pic.twitter.com/IvYGmbfE4E — Jaime Moreno (@GolfJaime) August 9, 2017

A Spanish police spokesman told CNN that one officer was in the area when the migrants arrived on shore. He was later supported by local agents from Tarifa and Barbate.

"The fact is that the disembarking of immigrants in this area of ​​the coast is not common, and it has been a surprise for the citizens and the agents themselves," Juan Fernandez, spokesman for Spain's Guardia Civil, said.

