Man arrested after woman pushed in front of London bus

Story highlights Dramatic video footage showed a bus swerving to avoid the woman

Police say the man jogged past the victim 15 minutes after the incident

London (CNN) Police in London arrested a man on suspicion of pushing a woman into the path of an oncoming bus while jogging.

The 50-year-old was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm at an address in the affluent Chelsea area, a Metropolitan Police statement said. Police have released the man after questioning him, though he remains under investigation.

Video footage of the May 5 incident showed a male jogger knocking the 33-year-old woman onto the road as she walked across Putney Bridge, on the River Thames.

The bus is seen swerving and narrowly missing the woman.

Police said the victim received minor injuries and that passengers on the bus came to her aid.

