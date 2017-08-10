London double-decker bus crashes into shop

London (CNN) A double-decker bus crashed into a shop on a busy London street on Thursday morning leaving at least six people injured.

The crash took place in Lavender Hill in southwest London before before 7 a.m. local time.

Police said the driver of the bus had been taken to hospital; emergency services freed the two passengers trapped on the top deck using an aerial ladder.

Andrew Matthews, who said he was on the bus at the time of the crash, told the UK Press Association he heard yelling and screaming as the bus crashed.

Bus hits shop in Clapham Junction, London. pic.twitter.com/8XklcKk77b — Brendan (@BrendanTheP) August 10, 2017

"I noticed the bus drifting. I heard a smash and saw the roof of the shop going through (the bus) from the front left. It went to the fourth or fifth row," he said.

