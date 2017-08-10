London (CNN) Three people were being treated for minor injuries on Thursday after an envelope containing a substance was sent to a business at London's Borough Market, police say.

Police did not say which business was sent the letter, but a CNN journalist there saw a police cordon placed around the Feng Sushi Japanese restaurant.

London Metropolitan Police received reports of the incident and were called to the area -- an enclave of bars and restaurants near London Bridge -- after 1:30 p.m. (08:30 a.m. ET).

Images on social media showed an ambulance and firefighters outside a restaurant responding to the incident earlier.

The property was evacuated as a precaution, police said, and a staff member who tried to enter the restaurant was seen being turned away by police.

Read More