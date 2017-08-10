Breaking News

'The Crown' Season 2 gets return date

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:45 AM ET, Thu August 10, 2017

Story highlights

  • Season 2 starts streaming in December
  • The series is award winning

(CNN)Attention royal subjects: we now know when to get ready for "The Crown."

Show producers for the popular historical series announced via Twitter on Thursday that Season 2 will drop on December 8.
"An empire in ruins. A marriage in tatters. A queen fighting for survival," the tweets said. "#TheCrown Season Two. December 8th, 2017."
    Fans have been enthralled with the show, which has turned the early years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign over England into a delicious family drama.
    The series is said to have cost Netflix a queen's ransom -- the streaming giant reportedly spent upwards of $100 million to produce the 10-episode royal drama.
    It appears to have paid off in both audience love and critical acclaim. Star Claire Foy scored both a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for best actress in a drama series, and the show took home a Golden Globe for best TV series, drama last year.