'The Crown' Season 2 gets return date

Story highlights Season 2 starts streaming in December

The series is award winning

(CNN) Attention royal subjects: we now know when to get ready for "The Crown."

Show producers for the popular historical series announced via Twitter on Thursday that Season 2 will drop on December 8.

"An empire in ruins. A marriage in tatters. A queen fighting for survival," the tweets said. "#TheCrown Season Two. December 8th, 2017."

An empire in ruins. A marriage in tatters. A queen fighting for survival. #TheCrown Season Two. December 8th, 2017. pic.twitter.com/CXPiYsi69I — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 10, 2017

Fans have been enthralled with the show, which has turned the early years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign over England into a delicious family drama.

Read More