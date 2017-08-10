(CNN) Taylor Swift's testimony against a man she has accused of groping her has sparked a wave of support for the pop star on social media.

Swift alleges that former KYGO disc jockey David Mueller inappropriately touched her a backstage meet-and-greet in 2013.

"I am critical of your client for sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass," Swift testified Thursday in response to a question from Mueller's attorney.

"I'm not going to allow you or your client to make me feel in anyway that this is my fault because it isn't," she said.

