Leslie Jones gets 'Game of Thrones' surprise

(CNN) Seth Meyers gave "Game of Thrones" superfan Leslie Jones a super thrill to go along with her viewing of the latest episode.

The pair sat down for another installment of "Game of Jones" which aired Wednesday on Meyers' "Late Night."

Jones reacts to the action on her beloved "Game of Thrones."

This time around, Meyers had a surprise for Jones as Conleth Hill, the actor who portrays Varys, popped in just as Jones was talking trash about the character.

Jones screamed and ran to hug Hill as he entered the room.

