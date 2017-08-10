Jimmy Kimmel's infant son is 'doing great'

(CNN) Jimmy Kimmel has no regrets about crying on national television.

When the late-night host revealed back in April on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that his newborn son had undergone surgery for a rare heart defect, it spurred a national conversation about access to health care.

"I knew I had to say something, and I knew that I would get emotional," Kimmel said in a Hollywood Reporter interview published Thursday. "It occurred to me that maybe we could make it into something positive."

Kimmel said three-month-old Billy will need two more heart surgeries, but he's "doing great."

"We would like to get [the surgeries] over with and not have to think about it all the time, but it could definitely be worse," Kimmel added.

