Whitney Houston birthday reignites Brandy vs. Monica

Brandy called on Monica to check her fans

(CNN) Must you do the things you do, Brandy?

The singer and former duet partner Monica were part of an Internet firestorm Wednesday on what would have been Whitney Houston's 54th birthday.

The single-named singers both posted tributes to Houston, who died of an accidental drowning and the effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use in 2012.

On an Instagram posting of a photo of Houston, Monica wrote "Happy Heavenly Birthday Nippy ... You still inspire many & touch hearts daily... You will forever be the greatest .... You will forever be missed."

Not to be outdone, Brandy followed up with a collage of images of her and Houston, with whom she co-starred in a 1997 remake of "Cinderella."