Why we love boy bands

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 1:00 PM ET, Thu August 10, 2017

In 1996, the Backstreet Boys released their debut album, "Backstreet's Back." "Millennium," "Black & Blue," "Never Gone," "Unbreakable" and "This Is Us" followed. After parting with the group years ago, Kevin Richardson (second from left) rejoined A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter and Brian Littrell. In March, they kicked off a limited Vegas residency as well as a new album and tour.
As One Direction, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles are heartthrobs -- not unlike the Rolling Stones were once upon a time, Mick Jagger told CNN. Malik announced in 2015 that he'd be leaving the group and the remaining members went on hiatus the following year to fans' dismay.
*NSYNC members Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Joey Fatone struck gold in the United States with "I Want You Back" in 1998. Before they broke up in 2002, the group established a mega fan base with songs like "No Strings Attached" and "Bye, Bye, Bye." Although they're not together anymore, *NSYNC is as popular as ever; you should've heard the shrieking their reunion at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards caused.
Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin met in the Western Sydney suburbs and played their first gig as 5 Seconds of Summer at a Sydney hotel in 2011. They grew their fan base by posting videos on YouTube, and soon enough, they were opening for One Direction. Their self-titled debut album was released in 2014 and debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard chart.
Though they never made it big in the U.S., boy band Westlife was a huge hit in their native Ireland. They'd sold more than 50 million copies of their albums worldwide by the time they disbanded in 2012.
Sometimes considered the original Irish boy band, Boyzone was founded in 1993 and won many BRIT and Europe Music Awards.
Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block perform live in 2008. The group, which rose to superstardom in the late '80s and early '90s, reunited for 2008's "The Block" and 2011's "NKOTBSB" with the Backstreet Boys. The Kids released their box set "10" in 2013.
Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill of New Edition perform an homage to Michael Jackson during the 2009 BET Awards. The R&B group's albums include 1983's "Candy Girl" and 1988's "Heart Break," among others.
98 Degrees perform in 1999, made up of brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons. The group released three albums, in addition to one Christmas album, between 1997 and 2000. Their latest album, "2.0," arrived in 2013.
Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson of Hanson perform in 2001. The brothers became superstars with their 1997 album "Middle of Nowhere" thanks to a little earworm called "MMMBop."
The Wanted released their self-titled debut album in 2010, and by 2012 their song "Glad You Came" was inescapable. Jay McGuiness, Nathan Sykes, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Tom Parker, here after receiving a 2013 People's Choice award, are repped by Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun, so they know a thing or two about heartthrobbing. The group has appeared on TV in the E! reality show "The Wanted Life," and their album "Word of Mouth" was released in September 2013.
Menudo performs in 2008. Originally formed in the '70s, they helped launch Ricky Martin's career. The boy band has had many members over the years.
The made-for-TV boy band 2gether debuted on MTV in 2000. Shown here at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards, the guys attracted attention with songs like "U + Me = Us (Calculus)" and "Say It (Don't Spray It)." "2ge+her: The Series" followed the original TV movie, but ended in 2001 when member Michael Cuccione died of cancer. In November 2011, Alex Solowitz, Evan Farmer, Noah Bastian and Kevin Farley said they were looking to reunite the band.
The Boys released three albums between 1988 and 1992. "Dial My Heart" was the debut single from brothers Khiry, Hakim, Tajh and Bilal Abdulsamad.
Erik-Michael Estrada, Jacob Underwood, Trevor Penick, Dan Miller and Ashley Parker Angel of the group O-Town perform in 2002. The group, which came to be thanks to the first season of MTV's "Making the Band," is perhaps best known for the single "Liquid Dreams" in 2000.
Lyte Funky Ones, also known as LFO, released their first album in 1999. Made up of Rich Cronin, Devin Lima and Brad Fischetti, the boy band referenced New Kids on the Block and gave a shout out to girls who wear Abercrombie & Fitch on their single "Summer Girls."
Davy Jones, Peter Tork, Mickey Dolenz and Michael Nesmith of The Monkees, the band created for the 1960s TV series of the same name, won the hearts of fans with hits like "I'm a Believer," "Pleasant Valley Sunday" and "Daydream Believer."
(CNN)Boy bands never go on to become man bands, or at least that's what Nick Carter believes.

As a member of the Backstreet Boys and one of the "architects" on ABC's reality series "Boy Band," Carter should know.
The Backstreet Boys formed in 1993, but that might as well be yesterday as far as their devotees are concerned.
    "I don't think you ever age out of being a boybander, and that's both the beauty of it and my gift," Carter told CNN. "We get to have fun and always be boys. [Fans] still call us boys to this day."
    And boy, what a ton of die-hard fans there are.
    Backstreet Boys talk life before Internet
    Don't believe it? Tweet something negative about British boy band One Direction and see if their followers won't come for your soul.
    Directioners (as the devoted are called) are not to be messed with. Staff of the British edition of GQ received death threats following a 2015 article about the band that fans took exception to.
    What is it about boy bands that make them so appealing that grown women (and men) will show up at concerts shrieking like they're still tweens?
    Here's why we think boy bands are -- and will always be -- a thing.

    It's historical

    From the Beatles to One Direction, every generation seems to have that one group fans love to sigh over.
    And while screenshots may have replaced posters on bedroom walls, young devotion remains the same or more heightened because social media now allows performers to interact directly with their followers.

    There's something for everyone

    If you are into the bad boy, the guy next door or the one who makes you laugh, boy bands offer someone to love.
    And, of course, there is always that one who stands out from the others (looking at you, Justin Timberlake!)
    "People love boy bands because you can relate to at least one member," Carter said.
    "Boy bands give people the right to be able to choose who their favorites are and who they can relate to. Everyone can find someone that they can call their own," Carter added.

    The thrill of the competition

    Whether it be The Beatles vs. The Rollings Stones, Menudo vs. New Edition, Backstreet vs. N'Sync or One Direction vs. 5 Seconds of Summer, there are consistent competitions among fans as to THE boy band of the moment.
    Sometimes there is also debate over which member of a particular band is the cutest, most talented or most likely to have a great solo career.
    Even the boy band members are aware of it.
    One Direction member Louis Tomlinson recently told The Guardian that of his fellow group members, Zayn Malik has the "fantastic voice," Liam Payne has "good stage presence," Nial Horan is "fearless" and Harry Styles "comes across very cool."
    "And then there's me," Tomlinson said.

    Oh the nostalgia

    For older fans, boy bands offer a chance to relive days when homework, dating and making curfew were life's biggest concerns.
    A really good song from a favorite band can transport anyone right back to that era, and the best songs are timeless.
    Don't take our word for it. Check out what happened when New Edition performed at the BET Awards earlier this year.

    The total package

    The look, stage presence, dance moves, a voice, boy band members have to have it all -- and all together.
    Carter said there's a particular chemistry boy bands have to have, and that's what he and fellow architects producer Timbaland and former Spice Girl Emma Bunton are looking for on "Boy Band."
    "We are looking for people who want to be a part of something special when it comes to being part of a team or being part of a family of brotherhood," Carter said. "If you put one bad apple in a bunch, it's going to spoil the whole batch."