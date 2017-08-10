Why we love boy bands

Story highlights Boy bands enjoy the height of fandom

Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys says there's something for everyone

(CNN) Boy bands never go on to become man bands, or at least that's what Nick Carter believes.

As a member of the Backstreet Boys and one of the "architects" on ABC's reality series "Boy Band," Carter should know.

The Backstreet Boys formed in 1993, but that might as well be yesterday as far as their devotees are concerned.

"I don't think you ever age out of being a boybander, and that's both the beauty of it and my gift," Carter told CNN. "We get to have fun and always be boys. [Fans] still call us boys to this day."

And boy, what a ton of die-hard fans there are.

