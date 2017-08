(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- The tense dialogue between North Korea and the United States intensifies as President Trump told reporters Thursday that his " fire and fury " comments might not be tough enough, and he won't rule out a pre-emptive strike. Additionally, North Korea announced its strike plan to fire four missiles to land in the sea off Guam will be ready within days. CNN answers your questions about North Korea here.

-- Trump may be on vacation, but he wasn't too deep in R&R mode when tweeting his disapproval of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

-- No longer officially the biggest face of Fox News, Bill O'Reilly is set to make his first appearance after his firing in an interview with CNN's Michael Smerconish.