-- The tense dialogue between North Korea and the United States intensifies as President Trump told reporters Thursday that his "fire and fury" comments might not be tough enough, and he won't rule out a pre-emptive strike. Additionally, North Korea announced its strike plan to fire four missiles to land in the sea off Guam will be ready within days. CNN answers your questions about North Korea here.
-- Trump may be on vacation, but he wasn't too deep in R&R mode when tweeting his disapproval of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
-- Taylor Swift testified in a civil trial that a former radio DJ groped her in June 2013. "It was horrifying and shocking and we had never experienced anything like (it)," the singer said. Her fans had her back after the testimony.
-- No longer officially the biggest face of Fox News, Bill O'Reilly is set to make his first appearance after his firing in an interview with CNN's Michael Smerconish.
-- Uber's former CEO announced he's done-zo as the ride company's senior vice president of global operations. Ryan Graves briefly served as Uber's first CEO before his SVP role.
-- Chipotle closes down the Dallas restaurant where mice were spotted and documented on video three weeks ago.
-- A beach resort off the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia could allow women to wear bikinis, which is currently unheard of in the Muslim kingdom.
-- GERM ALERT! Double dipping and eating food after it's been on the floor for five seconds can fo' sho spread germs. Here's a list of other habits that can cause bacteria to get into your food.
-- Throwback Thursday: It's time to remember Tamagotchis, Talkboys and other tech that got us through the '90s.