(CNN) Former US Secretary of State John Kerry said he was confident in the "overall integrity" of the Kenyan elections and praised the country's election commission for its transparency and diligence on Thursday.

The 73-year-old politician is leading the Carter Center's mission of election observers, who released their preliminary observations a day after opposition leader Raila Odinga claimed early electronic election results had been compromised by hackers.

Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have a week to declare final results but it appears incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta, who leads the Jubilee Alliance, is on track for an outright win, which requires one vote more than 50%.

"The IEBC has put in place and is thus far following a detailed process of paper ballot counting and security which, if followed through to the final steps, can give each Kenyan confidence that their vote was properly recorded and that therefore this election can appropriately certify the outcome," he said.

Kerry added that the monitors had noted "minor variances here and there" but "none that we thus far feel affected the overall integrity of the process."

