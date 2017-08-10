Africa leaps forward into space technology

Story highlights African countries are investing in space for economic development

Nigeria aims to have a astronaut in space by 2030

(CNN) African space programs are nothing new.

In 1964 Edward Mukuka Nkoloso, high school teacher and self-appointed director of Zambia's national space program, had the bold ambition of beating the USA and the Soviet Union in the space race, and landing a Zambian on the Moon.

Using unconventional techniques, such as spinning students around a tree in an oil drum, Nkoloso trained 12 astronauts. He was unsuccessful, but in 2014 there was a film released about his efforts.

Fortunately Africa's space programs now look much more promising. In fact, in the last decade the continent has entered a space race.

Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt and Algeria have taken a renewed interests in their existing programs, with Ghana and Kenya joining the club, launching their own space projects in the last few years.

