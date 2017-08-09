New Orleans braces for more rain as city works to clean up fallout from flood

Story highlights Key officials asked to resign after critical drainage pumps didn't work, officials say

The problem highlights infrastructure challenges facing the nation, mayor tells CNN

(CNN) New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu requested the resignations of four top officials Wednesday, including the director and the top engineer at the municipal water utility, after a historic rainstorm exposed critical weaknesses in the city's unique drainage pumping operation.

Meanwhile, with more heavy thunderstorms predicted through the weekend, hundreds of New Orleans property owners worked to clear flood damage from homes and businesses.

The breakdown in the city's drainage system, which led to the flooding of "a couple hundred" properties, also highlighted the challenges posed by New Orleans' aging infrastructure -- a problem mirrored in roads, bridges, water pipes and sewer plants across the nation, Landrieu told CNN.

"Because of the visuals of (Hurricane) Katrina, people keep thinking New Orleans is different than everybody else," the mayor said. "It is absolutely true that the infrastructure in this country is crumbling at a scary pace, and what you just witnessed was infrastructure ... that was unable to keep up with our threats."

Flooding early this year in Houston and just this week in San Antonio offers proof New Orleans is not the only major city that faces a flood threat, Landrieu said. He also drew a distinction between Saturday's rain and 2005's Hurricane Katrina, during which breaches in federal levees led to the flooding of some 200,000 properties.