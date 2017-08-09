Florida day care facility shut down after child found dead in van

Story highlights Owner of Orlando child care facility speaks out for first time

Autopsy being conducted to determine cause of boy's death

(CNN) The Florida day care where a child was found dead in a parked van has officially been shut down.

Little Miracles Academy in Orlando, Florida, "was previously cited for not keeping proper paperwork," Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Mike Carroll said in a statement to CNN. "Based on the tragic circumstances of this case, both facilities have now been shut down. We will continue to aggressively act to keep kids safe and will hold anyone accountable who doesn't follow the law."

Carroll said the department is conducting its own "thorough investigation," as well as assisting in the criminal investigation.

The department delivered an Emergency Suspension Order to Audrey Thornton, the owner of Little Miracles Academy, on Wednesday.

No children will be allowed at either location of the day care until DCF "determines it is safe for them to return," communications director Jessica Sims said in a statement.

Read More