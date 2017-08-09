Florida day care owner speaks out after child found dead in van

Story highlights Florida child care department looking to shut down facilities

Autopsy being conducted to determine cause of boy's death

(CNN) The owner of a Florida day care where a child was found dead in a parked van spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday, tearfully pleading with the child's family for forgiveness.

Wearing dark sunglasses and sobbing loudly, Thornton directed her pleas toward members of Myles' family. "I'm so sorry, I'm sorry for your loss and I don't want y'all to be upset at me. I loved Myles, I took care of Myles since he was a baby."

"You know I loved all of my kids at both locations. I took care of all of my kids, I did what I could do to provide for them and teach them everyday," she added.

An employee, who hasn't been publicly named, used the van to transport a group of children, including Myles, from one location to the other on Monday. The employee brought the van back to a parking lot at the original location around 9 a.m. and left it there for the rest of the day. It was unclear whether the employee locked the van after using it.

