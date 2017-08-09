Story highlights Airbnb said it removed users who are affiliated with upcoming rally in Charlottesville

(CNN) Airbnb has removed users from its platform who appear to be connected with an upcoming rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The "Unite the Right" rally is planned for Saturday in front of the statue of Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee at a Charlottesville park. The Southern Poverty Law Center has described the event as one that could be "the largest hate-gathering of its kind in decades in the United States."

Airbnb said that it had been alerted by its users that members of a neo-Nazi site Daily Stormer were planning to hold parties and stay at several Airbnb listings in town during the event. The company investigated and "removed these users" after finding that they were affiliated with the rally.

The company cited its policy that Airbnb members "accept people regardless of their race, religion, national origin, ethnicity, disability, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age."

In 2016, Airbnb asked its members to sign onto this commitment. People who declined to sign the commitment aren't able to host or book using Airbnb.