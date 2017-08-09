Quality TV can't cash in on critical clout

Story highlights High-quality TV shows are generally niche commodities despite all the coverage showered on them

An examination of Nielsen results reinforced the gap that frequently exists between critical acclaim and ratings

(CNN) A prevalent theme about this summer's movies is that critics have exhibited heightened influence. Sites like Rotten Tomatoes have been cited for helping to depress box office on panned projects while boosting positively reviewed films, like "Wonder Woman."

Whether or not that's accurate, as the latest TV Critics Assn. tour comes to a close, it's notable that the praise heaped on many series -- amid TV's much-ballyhooed current golden age -- often doesn't inspire many people to tune in.

Although television has become a more niche-oriented business, there are still massive hits, such as "The Big Bang Theory," "Game of Thrones" and "The Walking Dead." But several shows that dominate critics' best lists, earn industry accolades and generate gobs of analysis attract relatively puny audiences. Streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon and Hulu -- which have also made inroads in terms of prestige and awards recognition -- don't provide ratings data, so it's unknown how many people have watched something like "Transparent" or "The Handmaid's Tale."

An examination of Nielsen results reinforced the gap that frequently exists based on a week's worth of live and delayed TV viewing between critical acclaim and ratings. While other means of distribution pad those audience totals, the linear numbers remain pretty good indices to provide apples-to-apples comparisons of how popular shows are.

Read More