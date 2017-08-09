Tiger Woods enters DUI first-offender program

Story highlights Tiger Woods was arrested on Memorial Day on suspicion of driving under the influence

He is expected to enter a DUI first-offender program

(CNN) Tiger Woods, who was arrested in Florida on Memorial Day on suspicion of driving under the influence, has entered a DUI first-offender program, according to a spokesperson for the state attorney in the 15th Judicial Circuit in Palm Beach County.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg said that the program typically calls for a defendant to plead guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving, rather than DUI. But it comes with conditions.

Woods' arraignment charge, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been moved to October 25.

According to Aronberg's executive assistant, Mike Edmondson, who confirmed the first-offender status for Woods, no plea was entered on behalf of the golfer.

Aronberg said in a statement that he is not permitted to discuss pending cases, but he did provide information on his office's first-time DUI offender program, which was created in 2013.

