(CNN) Sebastian Coe, the president of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF), has reiterated his desire to implement life bans on athletes caught doping.

The subject has come under the spotlight at the IAAF World Championships in London after two-time offender Justin Gatlin beat eight-time Olympic champion and crowd favorite Usain Bolt to 100m gold on Saturday.

Gatlin was booed every time he was introduced to the crowd at the London Stadium at the weekend, with spectators also jeering once it was clear that the 2004 Olympic champion had won 100m gold and ruined the retiring Bolt's farewell.

Coe has previously blamed the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and legal systems worldwide for Gatlin's return to the sport after two doping violations.

"I have always, always viewed a life ban as the ultimate sanction," Coe told CNN's Don Riddell.

