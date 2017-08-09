Story highlights Makwala will run time trial to quality for 200m semis

(CNN) Botswana's Isaac Makwala, the athlete who was barred from running at the IAAF World Championships on medical grounds after a norovirus outbreak, will run an individual time trial on Wednesday in a bid to qualify for the 200m semifinals.

The 30-year-old was regarded as one of the favorites for 400m and 200m gold in London, but was forced to withdraw from Monday's 200m heats and Tuesday's 400m final by the sport's governing body, the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF), to protect the "welfare of all athletes" as they attempted to contain the virus.

Makwala was refused entry into the London Stadium hours before the 400m final, where he was expected to challenge eventual champion Wayde van Niekerk, with the IAAF saying he had been diagnosed with an infectious disease Monday.

The IAAF said it had been requested that Makwala be quarantined in his room for 48 hours, a period which ended at 14:00 BST this afternoon (August 9).

In a statement issued Wednesday, the IAAF said it had received a written request from the Botswanan federation for their athlete to compete in the 200m.

