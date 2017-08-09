Story highlights Makwala qualifies for 200m final

Athlete reached semis after solo time trial

He was barred from running 200m heats and 400m final

(CNN) From heartbreak to hope for an athlete who experienced 24 hours like no other at the IAAF World Championships in London.

Botswana's Isaac Makwala, barred from running at the Championships on Monday and Tuesday on medical grounds following a norovirus outbreak, has qualified for Thursday's men's 200m final after a dramatic day.

The 30-year-old was regarded as one of the favorites for 400m and 200m gold in, but was forced to withdraw from Monday's 200m heats and Tuesday's 400m final by the sport's governing body, the IAAF, to protect the "welfare of all athletes" and attempt to contain the virus.

Makwala was refused entry into the London Stadium hours before the 400m final, where he was expected to challenge eventual champion Wayde van Niekerk, with the IAAF saying he had been diagnosed with an infectious disease Monday.

But late Wednesday, Makwala's fortunes changed with the governing body revealing that Makwala would be allowed to run an individual time trial in a bid to qualify for the 200m semifinals.

Read More