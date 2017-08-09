US embassy employees in Cuba possibly subject to 'acoustic attack'

Story highlights The employees affected were not at the same place at the same time

They suffered a variety of physical symptoms since late 2016 resembling concussion

The FBI is now looking into the matter. "It's very strange," one official said

(CNN) The US believes several State Department employees at the US embassy in Havana were subjected to an "acoustic attack" using sonic devices that left at least two with such serious health problems they needed to be brought back to the US for treatment, several senior State Department officials told CNN.

One official said the employees could have suffered permanent hearing loss as a result.

The State Department raised the incidents with the Cuban government over the course of several months and sent medical personnel to Havana, but have not been able to determine exactly what happened.

"It can be quite serious," one official told CNN. "We have worked with the Cubans to try and find out what is going on. They insist they don't know, but it has been very worrying and troublesome."

