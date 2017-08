Trump's credibility crisis goes nuclear

(CNN) With his jaw set and his arms crossed, Donald Trump delivered the most incendiary public threat by an American president in many decades.

Trump, instantly escalating a nuclear showdown with North Korea, warned that if the isolated state did not quit making its own threats, it would face "fire and fury like the world has never seen."

From political, diplomatic, and historical perspectives, Trump's threat, delivered from his golf club in New Jersey, was an extraordinary moment and shattered years of national security conventions in apparently threatening to use nuclear weapons in response to an adversary's rhetoric -- rather than an existential threat to US security.

It might have also walked the United States closer to a full on showdown with North Korea, and placed his own personal reputation on the line in a test of wills with Kim Jong Un.

"He has been very threatening beyond a normal state. They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before," said Trump in remarks that seemed more typical of the blasts of rhetoric issued by the North Korean news agency KCNA rather than of a US president.