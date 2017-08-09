Story highlights
- The President incorrectly stated that the nuclear arsenal review was first on his to-do list
- He signed several executive orders and memorandums first
(CNN)President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that his "first order" as president was "to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal." But it wasn't -- that was his thirteenth order.
Trump warned Tuesday that he would unleash "fire and fury" against North Korea if it continued to threaten the United States. He continued his strong language Wednesday when he tweeted that the US nuclear arsenal is "far stronger and more powerful than ever before."
In those tweets, he incorrectly stated that reviewing the nuclear arsenal was at the top of his to-do list when he took office.
Trump signed a presidential memorandum directing the Defense Department to launch a review of US nuclear posture and strategy on January 27 -- seven days after he took office and 12 times after he had wielded his presidential pen elsewhere.
These memos and executive orders came before Trump signed the nuclear arsenal directive:
- Executive Order Minimizing the Economic Burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Pending Repeal
- Memorandum for the Heads of Executive Departments and Agencies
- Presidential Memorandum Regarding the Mexico City Policy
- Presidential Memorandum Regarding Withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership Negotiations and Agreement
- Presidential Memorandum Regarding the Hiring Freeze
- Presidential Memorandum Regarding Construction of American Pipelines
- Presidential Memorandum Regarding Construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline
- Presidential Memorandum Regarding Construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline
- Presidential Memorandum Streamlining Permitting and Reducing Regulatory Burdens for Domestic Manufacturing
- Executive Order Expediting Environmental Reviews and Approvals For High Priority Infrastructure Projects
- Executive Order: Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States
- Executive Order: Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements
Trump signed the Nuclear Posture Review on January 27.