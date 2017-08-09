Need a vacation? Trump's early childhood home is available on Airbnb

Story highlights Trump's early childhood home is listed on Airbnb for $725 per night

Washington (CNN) It may not be Trump Tower, but Airbnb is offering visitors a stay at President Donald Trump's early childhood home.

The former Trump residence, located in Jamaica Estates, a wealthy neighborhood in Queens, is available for $725 per night. The listing features five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, along with an original kitchen and "opulent furnishings (that) represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived."

"This is a unique and special opportunity to stay in the home of a sitting president," the Airbnb advertisement adds.

Built by Trump's father, Fred Trump, in the 1940s, the Tudor-style home is where Donald lived until he was four years old, and the property is listed as Trump's address on his birth certificate.

