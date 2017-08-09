Story highlights This group is one of many right-leaning organizations pushing Congress to act on taxes

After the defeat of health care, congressional Republicans are expected to move on to taxes

(CNN) A conservative group is launching a major $2.5 million ad buy Wednesday to ramp up public pressure on Republican members of Congress to address tax reform.

American Action Network's Middle-Class Growth Initiative, a nonprofit funded by House Speaker Paul Ryan supporters, unveiled a new TV ad that will run on national cable throughout the August recess while lawmakers are at home, many of them holding events with constituents.

It will air in 24 congressional districts represented by Republicans -- including Ryan's district in Wisconsin -- and will urge constituents to call their representative, whose name and number will be listed at the end of the commercial.

It's part of a larger $5 million ad buy that the group announced shortly before August, and the group is one of many right-leaning organizations pushing Congress to act on the issue.

The ad features a man who says he lost his job as a metal worker due to foreign competition. "America's tax code is so complicated -- we can't be as competitive," he says. "Thousands of jobs like mine are lost to places like China."

